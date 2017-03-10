10 teen boys in custody over Philadel...

10 teen boys in custody over Philadelphia subway brawl

9 hrs ago

A Philadelphia area transit agency says 10 teenage boys are in police custody following a brawl and assault at a subway station last week. Authorities at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority say the brawl began after a street-level snowball fight around the time public schools let out on March 16. Officials say the teens eventually moved down to the subway station and fought within the group.

Philadelphia, PA

