10 teen boys in custody over Philadelphia subway brawl
A Philadelphia area transit agency says 10 teenage boys are in police custody following a brawl and assault at a subway station last week. Authorities at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority say the brawl began after a street-level snowball fight around the time public schools let out on March 16. Officials say the teens eventually moved down to the subway station and fought within the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|11 min
|gonegirlgone
|3,175
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|1 hr
|Doug
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Tony G
|848
|ACME Markets in TROUBLE
|Wed
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ...
|Wed
|Philly
|3
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|Mar 21
|BigJon
|26
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Mar 20
|Bob Miller ABS HQ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC