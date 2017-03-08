1,500 still without power after North Philly substation fire
Emergency crews watch a fire burns inside a PECO substation on Fox Street near Westmoreland Street in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia on Tuesday March 7, 2017. About 1,500 customers were still without power Wednesday night as crews continued to restore service disrupted by a large fire Tuesday at a Peco substation in North Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|14 min
|Oldshool
|1,482
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|21 hr
|Northphilthy
|44
|Jim Crow good ole boys only
|Tue
|Keith
|1
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Prettysure
|24
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|Mon
|NEW GUY
|3
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Mar 5
|PhillE
|243
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 5
|AnchorMannn
|841
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC