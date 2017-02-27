XPNa s Gotta Hear Song of the Week: a oeWherea s The Revolutiona by Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode return with a new album, Spirit , on March 17th. The synth-pop band - made up of Martin Gore, Dave Gahan, and Andy Fletcher - formed in 1980 and held sway in the mainstream with hit after hit after hit .
