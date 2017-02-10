What's next for Bill Cosby? A look at...

What's next for Bill Cosby? A look at the entertainment icon's Pa. sexual assault case

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

He was once known as "America's Dad," but now, Bill Cosby is heading to trial, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home. But before a jury can be selected, the court must decide if his trial will even take place in Montgomery County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 1 hr Toesucker 830
Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o... 18 hr Hypocrite hater 3
Best dope? 18 hr Idk 4
Teresa Gaitan is trash 18 hr Hypocrite hater 12
News Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity Fri Wildchild 1
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Thu True Christian wi... 5
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 8 Matt DiGuilio 5
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC