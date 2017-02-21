West Philly teen acquitted of murder ...

West Philly teen acquitted of murder in stabbing of classmate

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A former West Philadelphia High School ninth grader was acquitted Wednesday of murder charges in the 2015 stabbing of a fellow student after a lunchroom incident.

