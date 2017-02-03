Wawa Now Offers Mobile App OrderingBu...

Wawa Now Offers Mobile App OrderingBut there are a couple of small catches.

Starting on Wednesday, Wawa began offering the option of ordering straight from the Wawa app - but only if you've met the secret criteria: "Beginning February 1st, we enabled mobile ordering for Wawa Rewards members who have shopped in our Delaware County, PA, stores and parts of Chester and Montgomery County as part of test phase," Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce tells Philadelphia magazine. "Those customers will be able to use the enhanced functionality in all Wawa stores.

