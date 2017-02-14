Wawa in Delco to Reopen, Sell Beer
Media, Pennsylvania-based Wawa will reopen one of its Delaware County location after a month-long renovation that includes seating. And, for the first time in the Philadelphia region, Wawa will offer beer.
