Wawa in Delco to Reopen, Sell Beer

11 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Media, Pennsylvania-based Wawa will reopen one of its Delaware County location after a month-long renovation that includes seating. And, for the first time in the Philadelphia region, Wawa will offer beer.

