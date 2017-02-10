Vigil held for community activist fou...

Vigil held for community activist found slain in Philadelphia home

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

A community gathered on Saturday night to remember a local activist who was found dead in her home last week. It was an emotional gathering that brought people from several Philadelphia neighborhoods together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o... 6 hr Philadelphia is t... 5
Teresa Gaitan is trash 7 hr Philadelphia is t... 14
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 10 hr AssMannn 833
Best dope? Fri Idk 4
News Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity Fri Wildchild 1
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Feb 9 True Christian wi... 5
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 8 Matt DiGuilio 5
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Philadelphia County was issued at February 12 at 3:55AM EST

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC