Vandals Damage Headstones at Jewish Cemetery in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after vandals damaged headstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia. Police say the suspect or suspects damaged 75 to 100 graves at the Jewish cemetery, located on Frankford and Cheltenham avenues.

