UPenn officer hurt in West Philly shooting rampage returns to work
Officer Ed Miller and Penn Police Department Superintendent Maureen Rush answer questions at a Fraternal Order of Police event in September. A University of Pennsylvania police officer who was shot last year by a rampaging gunman in West Philadelphia returned to work this week.
