Two Piece Fest releases compilation featuring this year's performers

14 hrs ago

Philadelphia's premiere duo festival Two Piece Fest is approaching us rapidly. To get us in the mood for its tenth iteration, the festival's organizers dropped a surprise compilation featuring this year's twenty-two artists on Bandcamp.

