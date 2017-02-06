Trump asserts Philly cop's shooting w...

Trump asserts Philly cop's shooting was under-reported; FOP chief disagrees

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

January 22, 2016: Philadelphia police officers salute as Officer Jesse Hartnett is discharged from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center following his shooting. The suspected gunman is accused of approaching Hartnett in his parked cruiser and shooting the officer three times with a 9mm handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ... 1 hr Linda Camac 1
News 2nd Boyfriend of Ex-Dominatrix Dies Strangely (Sep '11) 21 hr Dom Phart 14
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... Mon silly rabbit 3
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sun dude1 826
News Philly puts weird suit of armor up for auction Sun Sandy feet 2
News Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15) Sun Bible Phart 10
Dietz and Watson being sued Feb 4 Mmmm 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC