Trump asserts Philly cop's shooting was under-reported; FOP chief disagrees
January 22, 2016: Philadelphia police officers salute as Officer Jesse Hartnett is discharged from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center following his shooting. The suspected gunman is accused of approaching Hartnett in his parked cruiser and shooting the officer three times with a 9mm handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|1 hr
|Linda Camac
|1
|2nd Boyfriend of Ex-Dominatrix Dies Strangely (Sep '11)
|21 hr
|Dom Phart
|14
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|dude1
|826
|Philly puts weird suit of armor up for auction
|Sun
|Sandy feet
|2
|Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Bible Phart
|10
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|Feb 4
|Mmmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC