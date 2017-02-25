Tonight's Concert Picks: Vagabon at PhilaMOCA, Lil Kim at Santander...
Singer/songwriter/producer/creator Vagabon will headline PhilaMOCA tonight in support of her new record Infinite Worlds . She'll be joined by recent Philly transplant Shamir and the enchanting Julie Byrne .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|3 hr
|Pogona vitticeps
|654
|Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex ...
|21 hr
|Correct
|2
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Sat
|Jace
|95
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Porn Man
|839
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|Feb 23
|Victim
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 22
|Mayor SLEAZYJimmy...
|7
|Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft
|Feb 21
|Chi Lites Story
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC