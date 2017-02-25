Tonight's Concert Picks: Vagabon at PhilaMOCA, Lil Kim at Santander...

Tonight's Concert Picks: Vagabon at P...

Singer/songwriter/producer/creator Vagabon will headline PhilaMOCA tonight in support of her new record Infinite Worlds . She'll be joined by recent Philly transplant Shamir and the enchanting Julie Byrne .

