Tonight's Concert Picks: The Tough Shits at Kung Fu Necktie, Philly ReggaE Band at The Barbary
Lo-fi garage dwellers The Tough Shits are a part of a fantastic Kung Fu Necktie gig featuring Greg Cartwright and Tom Lax . Their fun west coast punk sound is refreshing and welcomed here on the east coast and a perfect soundtrack for the proverbial sunset for the end of a weekend.
