Tonight's Concert Picks: Mars Parker at Underground Arts, PnB Rock at ...
This week's Key Studio Session featured Mars Parker , a local artist who blends soulful jazz textures with the realism of hip hop. Tonight he brings his recent Mars Museum 3 release to Underground Arts , opening for Chill Moody and Voss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|18 min
|Hydroshot
|199
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|MorphineMissfit
|235
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Sat
|1919 unscriptural
|89
|Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi...
|Fri
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Feb 17
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Feb 16
|Susan
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Feb 16
|Toesucker
|838
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC