Tonight's Concert Picks: Geisha Facad...

Tonight's Concert Picks: Geisha Facade at Kung Fu Necktie, iNFiNiEN at Johnny Brenda's

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Dreamy local act Geisha Facade bring their debut record You Went To Space, Good Bye Dear to Kung Fu Necktie tonight. Zoe Tanner and Jordan Dupree mastered a colorfully hypnotic slowdown on lead single "Head," calling to mind the glitzy daze of Beach House and the nostalgic drawl of Lana Del Rey but mixing in their own fun-mirror psych to shift it just a little left of center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) 17 hr FRAUD 23
News Philly puts weird suit of armor up for auction Wed Latter Day Taints 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Wed Tony G 824
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Wed Steve Gratman 217
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... Wed silly rabbit 1
Kenney raises $500,000, spends nearly as much Wed SOS Philly 1
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 957
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC