Tonight's Concert Picks: Geisha Facade at Kung Fu Necktie, iNFiNiEN at Johnny Brenda's
Dreamy local act Geisha Facade bring their debut record You Went To Space, Good Bye Dear to Kung Fu Necktie tonight. Zoe Tanner and Jordan Dupree mastered a colorfully hypnotic slowdown on lead single "Head," calling to mind the glitzy daze of Beach House and the nostalgic drawl of Lana Del Rey but mixing in their own fun-mirror psych to shift it just a little left of center.
