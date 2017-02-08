Thursday's Snow to Be Heaviest During...

Thursday's Snow to Be Heaviest During Morning Rush

Wednesday we are seeing dry and warm conditions but that won't last long. A rain and snow mix will be reaching our area early Thursday that could make for a messy morning commute.

