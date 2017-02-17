The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia...

The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia Announces 2017/2018 Season IMPROVISIONARIES

A founding resident company of The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia announces its 2017-2018 Season. From September 2017 through May 2018, the Chamber Orchestra will perform six programs as part of its subscription series.

