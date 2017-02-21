Teens find missing Philly man dead un...

Teens find missing Philly man dead under Upper Darby bridge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Julie Shaw works on the Real Time News Desk for the Inquirer and the Daily News. During her 10-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 2 min Yodiddy 577
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 5 hr Porn Man 840
News Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex ... 11 hr Chris 1
Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud Thu Victim 1
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 22 Mayor SLEAZYJimmy... 7
Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft Feb 21 Chi Lites Story 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites Feb 21 Richard 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC