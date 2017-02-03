Syrians Denied Entry to Philadelphia Are Set to Return: Lawyers
"Of all the times I have negotiated to return people to the United States, this is the most optimistic I have felt" http://www.nbcmiami.com/news/national-international/Asali-Family-Assali-Family-Syria-Philadelphia-Allentown-Donald-Trump-Immigration-Travel-Ban-412804633.html The Syrian family sent back to the Middle East last weekend is returning to the United States. NBC10's Lauren Mayk spoke with their family member from Allentown.
