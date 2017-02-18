Stream Pissed Jeans' brash thrashing of a record Why Love Now
Philly punks Pissed Jeans shocked the world by streaming their new record Why Love Now a whole week early through Noisey . Their fifth record, released on Sub Pop, channels the angst of pure noise punk as the band blasts through 12-tracks of sexually-charged pit-forming rock n' roll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 hr
|Hydroshot
|91
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|8 hr
|1919 unscriptural
|89
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|Northphilthy
|232
|Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi...
|Fri
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Fri
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Feb 16
|Susan
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Feb 16
|Toesucker
|838
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC