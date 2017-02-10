Stolen iPod led to death of teen at Wordsworth, Medical Examiner says
David Hess died at the hands of staffers at Wordsworth, a residential treatment center for troubled young people, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office said Friday as it pronounced the boy's death a homicide. David Hess died at the hands of staffers at Wordsworth, a residential treatment center for troubled young people, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office said Friday as it pronounced the boy's death a homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|8 hr
|Hypocrite hater
|3
|Best dope?
|8 hr
|Idk
|4
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|8 hr
|Hypocrite hater
|12
|Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity
|19 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Tony G
|829
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Thu
|True Christian wi...
|5
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 8
|Matt DiGuilio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC