Showboat Owner Buys Nearby Land in Atlantic City
Bart Blatstein, the Philadelphia developer who's been buying up distressed Atlantic City properties and re-opening them, has added three more Boardwalk parcels for about $6 million. Blatstein, who last year reopened the former Showboat casino as a non-gambling hotel, has added land nearby as part of future development of the site.
