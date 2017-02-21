Should atheists deliver opening prayer in Pa. House of Representatives?
Lawyers for House Speaker Mike Turzai , as well as the chamber's parliamentarian and other lawmakers, asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of atheists, humanists and nonbelievers claiming discrimination. Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|50 min
|Underthebridge
|419
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|16 hr
|Mayor SLEAZYJimmy...
|7
|Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft
|Tue
|Chi Lites Story
|1
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Tue
|Richard
|1
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|Tue
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Pay to Play in Florida
|Tue
|Make a Deal
|1
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Tue
|FH Chandler
|93
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC