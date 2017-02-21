Should atheists deliver opening praye...

Should atheists deliver opening prayer in Pa. House of Representatives?

Lawyers for House Speaker Mike Turzai , as well as the chamber's parliamentarian and other lawmakers, asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of atheists, humanists and nonbelievers claiming discrimination. Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg.

