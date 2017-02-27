Sequestered jury from outside area to decide Bill Cosby case

A sequestered jury from an outside county will decide the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, a suburban Philadelphia judge ruled Monday, rejecting a defense request to move the trial itself because of worldwide media reports that the actor's lawyers say brand him a "serial rapist." Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill will oversee a June 5 trial over charges that Cosby drugged and molested a former Temple University employee in 2004.

