See a day in the life of Flat Mary Ro...

See a day in the life of Flat Mary Road & friends in new video for "Porch Stasis"

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Last month, Flat Mary Road released their latest full length effort, Driving With The Numen . The roll-out also included a packed Boot & Saddle release show, but the Philadelphia five piece isn't done yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 2 hr AssMannn 825
Dietz and Watson being sued 14 hr Mmmm 2
News Byko: How this sanctuary city might escape fund... Fri Alex 1
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... Fri Flowers 2
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Feb 2 FRAUD 23
News Philly puts weird suit of armor up for auction Feb 1 Latter Day Taints 1
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,566,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC