See a day in the life of Flat Mary Road & friends in new video for "Porch Stasis"
Last month, Flat Mary Road released their latest full length effort, Driving With The Numen . The roll-out also included a packed Boot & Saddle release show, but the Philadelphia five piece isn't done yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|AssMannn
|825
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|14 hr
|Mmmm
|2
|Byko: How this sanctuary city might escape fund...
|Fri
|Alex
|1
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Fri
|Flowers
|2
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Feb 2
|FRAUD
|23
|Philly puts weird suit of armor up for auction
|Feb 1
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC