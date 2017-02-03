Riverfront site of failed Trump Tower Philadelphia for sale now as townhouse project
Townhouse development being marketed for Pier 35 1/2 on the Delaware River, where a Trump Tower Philadelphia condo-and-tower project had once been planned. The Delaware River pier where the ill-fated Trump Tower Philadelphia was to have been built is back on the market, with plans for a townhouse development designed by architecture studio Cecil Baker & Partners at the site.
