Restorations' David Klyman releases an intimate new solo record as ManhattanSideProject
If you didn't know already, Restorations ' guitarist and songwriter David Klyman has been taking out his ambient side through his aptly named side project, ManhattanSideProject . Earlier this week, he added a couple new tunes through the release of a sudo self-titled record MSP .
