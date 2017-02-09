Restorations' David Klyman releases a...

Restorations' David Klyman releases an intimate new solo record as ManhattanSideProject

19 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

If you didn't know already, Restorations ' guitarist and songwriter David Klyman has been taking out his ambient side through his aptly named side project, ManhattanSideProject . Earlier this week, he added a couple new tunes through the release of a sudo self-titled record MSP .

