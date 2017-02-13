PSPCA Rescues 8 Dogs From Deadly Phil...

PSPCA Rescues 8 Dogs From Deadly Philly Dogfight

NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia animal officers rescued eight dogs from an active dogfight in North Philadelphia late Sunday night but it was too late to save one dog. Pennsylvania SPCA humane law enforcement officers found one dead dog, one badly hurt dog, one slightly injured dog and six other dogs during the dogfighting bust along the 600 block of Diamond Street, the PSPCA said.

