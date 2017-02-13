PSPCA Rescues 8 Dogs From Deadly Philly Dogfight
Philadelphia animal officers rescued eight dogs from an active dogfight in North Philadelphia late Sunday night but it was too late to save one dog. Pennsylvania SPCA humane law enforcement officers found one dead dog, one badly hurt dog, one slightly injured dog and six other dogs during the dogfighting bust along the 600 block of Diamond Street, the PSPCA said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Bobster II
|834
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|18 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|14
|Best dope?
|Feb 10
|Idk
|4
|Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity
|Feb 10
|Wildchild
|1
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Feb 9
|True Christian wi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC