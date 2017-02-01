Preview the Don Giovanni Records Showcase with Screaming Females' Guest DJ set on WXPN
Tomorrow night, Jersey independent label Don Giovanni Records kicks off its annual showcase - which this year has stretched into a three night affair, two at Brooklyn's famed Knitting Factory and one at Philadelphia's First Unitarian Church. The lineup is impressive to boot, a cross section of the label's artists and friends with hardly any overlap between the three nights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|10 hr
|FRAUD
|23
|Philly puts weird suit of armor up for auction
|23 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Tony G
|824
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Kenney raises $500,000, spends nearly as much
|Wed
|SOS Philly
|1
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|958
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC