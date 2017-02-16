Police ID South Philly Teen Killed in Shooting
A gunman shot and killed a 17-year-old boy along S Bancroft Street in South Philadelphia on Feb. 15, 2017. Gunfire rang out on S Bancroft Street near Tasker Street around 11:45 a.m. leaving 17-year-old Tyrese Johnson shot twice in his back, Philadelphia police said.
