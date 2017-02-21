Police ID man, 38, shot dead in West ...

Police ID man, 38, shot dead in West Philly on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Julie Shaw works on the Real Time News Desk for the Inquirer and the Daily News. During her 10-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 10 min Woodywoodrow 349
Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft 9 hr Chi Lites Story 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites 9 hr Richard 1
University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro... 14 hr Danielle D Elia 1
Pay to Play in Florida 19 hr Make a Deal 1
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 20 hr FH Chandler 93
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon 3Putt 839
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC