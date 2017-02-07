Philly man arrested in Virginia, charged with Kensington murder

A 29-year-old Overbrook man who allegedly fled the city after a killing in Kensington in September was captured in Virginia last month and has been brought back to Philadelphia to face murder charges, according to police. Karl Howard, 29, was arrested Jan. 17 in the cubby hole of a closet in a Norfolk home after a standoff with local police and the U.S. Marshals Service, the Marshals said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.