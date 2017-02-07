Philly man arrested in Virginia, charged with Kensington murder
A 29-year-old Overbrook man who allegedly fled the city after a killing in Kensington in September was captured in Virginia last month and has been brought back to Philadelphia to face murder charges, according to police. Karl Howard, 29, was arrested Jan. 17 in the cubby hole of a closet in a Norfolk home after a standoff with local police and the U.S. Marshals Service, the Marshals said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|1 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|11
|Tom Kline @ Sixers, first row next to visiting ...
|2 hr
|Tony G
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Tony G
|828
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|7 hr
|Linda Camac
|1
|2nd Boyfriend of Ex-Dominatrix Dies Strangely (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Dom Phart
|14
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC