Philly judge dismisses defamation lawsuit against city officials
Philadelphia City Controller Alan Butkovitz was sued by Desiree Peterkin Bell, who was City Representative and chairwoman of the Mayor's Fund for Philadelphia during the Nutter administration, following a news conference he held in August in which he questioned some of the spending from the Mayor's Fund. A Common Court Pleas Judge dismissed a defamation suit filed against the City Controller and the head of the Mayor's Fund for Philadelphia over comments made about the fund last year.
