(Philadelphia) Underpasses as public art

For awhile I have been thinking about architectural lighting and other public art treatments of highway and railroad/transit underpasses, to add verve and aesthetic value to locations that otherwise tend to be underlit, grim and unsafe. Underpasses illustrate my point that transportation infrastructure serves, for better or worse, as an element of civic architecture.

