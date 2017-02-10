Philadelphia prosecutor wona t seek re-election amid probe
PHILADELPHIA – Seth Williams, the city's first black district attorney, won't run for a third term amid an FBI investigation into $160,000 in gifts that he failed to report, mistakes that he said Friday caused his office “much embarrassment and shame.” The Democrat later reported taking a new roof, a $2,700 couch and luxury ... (more)
