Philadelphia prosecutor wona t seek r...

Philadelphia prosecutor wona t seek re-election amid probe

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: O-R Online

PHILADELPHIA – Seth Williams, the city's first black district attorney, won't run for a third term amid an FBI investigation into $160,000 in gifts that he failed to report, mistakes that he said Friday caused his office “much embarrassment and shame.” The Democrat later reported taking a new roof, a $2,700 couch and luxury ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o... 15 hr Hypocrite hater 3
Best dope? 15 hr Idk 4
Teresa Gaitan is trash 15 hr Hypocrite hater 12
News Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity Fri Wildchild 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Thu Tony G 829
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Thu True Christian wi... 5
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 8 Matt DiGuilio 5
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC