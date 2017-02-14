Philadelphia police say they are inve...

Philadelphia police say they are investigating a robbery at a laundromat in E. Mount Airy.

Read more: MyFoxPhilly

According to police, when three men walked into Hong's Laundromat Saturday night on Chew Avenue they weren't looking to do their wash or dry their clothes. The robbery was caught on camera as one of the masked suspect pointed the gun at the back of the 47-year-old owner's head and marched him straight to the office, demanding cash and ordering him to open up change machines.

Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

