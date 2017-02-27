Philadelphia mayor responds to Chris Christie's remarks on Eagles fans... sort-of
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has made no secret of his hatred of Philadelphia sports team fans over the past few months. Mayor Jim Kenney hopped into the fray earlier in February, calling Chris Christie the biggest loser in the country and telling SportsRadio 94.1 WIP "He's got the biggest 'L' on his forehead of anybody in the country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|6 min
|New guy
|883
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Dooshy
|839
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Mon
|UFCW 1776
|9
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Mon
|Jessie
|1
|Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity
|Mon
|Tony G
|2
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex ...
|Feb 25
|Correct
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC