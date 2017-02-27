Philadelphia mayor responds to Chris ...

Philadelphia mayor responds to Chris Christie's remarks on Eagles fans... sort-of

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has made no secret of his hatred of Philadelphia sports team fans over the past few months. Mayor Jim Kenney hopped into the fray earlier in February, calling Chris Christie the biggest loser in the country and telling SportsRadio 94.1 WIP "He's got the biggest 'L' on his forehead of anybody in the country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 6 min New guy 883
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 6 hr Dooshy 839
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Mon UFCW 1776 9
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Mon Jessie 1
News Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity Mon Tony G 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Feb 26 oy vey 7
News Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex ... Feb 25 Correct 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC