Phila. Energy Solutions names Rinaldi protege to run South Philly refinery

Gregory Gatta, 41, currently the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Philadelphia Energy Solutions, will become chief executive officer March 31, succeeding Philip L. Rinaldi, who is retiring. Philadelphia Energy Solutions, the giant South Philadelphia refinery complex that is a major regional economic engine as well as one of the city's largest environmental challenges, is getting new leadership.

