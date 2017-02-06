Pennsylvanians about of fentanyl following fatal overdoses in Philadelphia

Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy and Acting Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs Jennifer Smith are warning Pennsylvanians of the potentially lethal risks associated with fentanyl after a report by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health concluded that 26 of 35 fatal overdoses in early December were related to the synthetic opioid. "Here in Pennsylvania, we are seeing an increase in overdoses associated with powerful synthetic opioids that are many times more lethal than heroin," said Secretary Murphy.

