Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 8 dogs from dog fight, finds one deceased
The Pennsylvania SPCA was called to the scene of a dog fight in progress on the 600 block of West Diamond Street in North Philadelphia late Sunday, February 12. Upon arrival, the PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Officers found one deceased dog, one badly injured dog, one less injured dog and six others all with paraphernalia consistent with dog fighting. The PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Officers were called to the scene by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Animal Care and Control Team for a possible dog fight in progress.
