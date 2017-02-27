Pennsylvaina doctor admits to illegally selling more than $5M worth of controlled substances
An Ambler physician has admitted participating in a scheme to sell commonly abused prescription drugs in exchange for cash at his South Philadelphia office. Dr. Alan Summers, 78, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, health care fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia.
