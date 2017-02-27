Pennsylvaina doctor admits to illegal...

Pennsylvaina doctor admits to illegally selling more than $5M worth of controlled substances

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

An Ambler physician has admitted participating in a scheme to sell commonly abused prescription drugs in exchange for cash at his South Philadelphia office. Dr. Alan Summers, 78, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, health care fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 39 min AnalBeads 806
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 20 hr UFCW 1776 9
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... 22 hr Jessie 1
News Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity Mon Tony G 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Sun oy vey 7
News Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex ... Feb 25 Correct 2
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Feb 25 Jace 95
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC