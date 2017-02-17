Pa. Senator Dresses as Douglass to Mo...

Pa. Senator Dresses as Douglass to Mock President Trump

Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Senator Anthony Williams , dressed up as 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass to mock President Trump's recent comments on Black History Month and criticize his travel ban. Perhaps inspired by recent Saturday Night Live skits, a Pennsylvania senator tried his hand at sketch comedy while criticizing President Donald Trump.

