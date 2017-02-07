Pa. Senate moves to block state grants to Philly, other Sanctuary Cities
The Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that would withhold state money from so-called Sanctuary Cities and other municipalities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The 37-12 vote sends the legislation to the House, where it will be reviewed, said House Republican spokesman Steve Miskin, who said the chamber's priority is the state budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|19 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|11
|Tom Kline @ Sixers, first row next to visiting ...
|21 hr
|Tony G
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Tony G
|827
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|Tue
|Linda Camac
|1
|2nd Boyfriend of Ex-Dominatrix Dies Strangely (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Dom Phart
|14
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC