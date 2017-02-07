Pa. Senate moves to block state grant...

Pa. Senate moves to block state grants to Philly, other Sanctuary Cities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that would withhold state money from so-called Sanctuary Cities and other municipalities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The 37-12 vote sends the legislation to the House, where it will be reviewed, said House Republican spokesman Steve Miskin, who said the chamber's priority is the state budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 19 hr Philadelphia is t... 2
News Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15) 19 hr Philadelphia is t... 11
Tom Kline @ Sixers, first row next to visiting ... 21 hr Tony G 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 21 hr Tony G 827
News Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ... Tue Linda Camac 1
News 2nd Boyfriend of Ex-Dominatrix Dies Strangely (Sep '11) Mon Dom Phart 14
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... Mon silly rabbit 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Philadelphia County was issued at February 08 at 9:48AM EST

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC