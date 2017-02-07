PA man accused of child rape kept 1,0...

PA man accused of child rape kept 1,000 pairs of girla s underwear

Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Authorities say a Pennsylvania handyman accused of serial child rape kept a "perverse shrine" in his trailer - 1,000 pairs of used girl's underwear - and documented his crimes in hundreds of disturbing, graphic images and writings. Fifty-eight-year-old William Charles Thomas was arraigned Tuesday on 51 charges, including five counts of child rape.

