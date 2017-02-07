PA man accused of child rape kept 1,000 pairs of girla s underwear
Authorities say a Pennsylvania handyman accused of serial child rape kept a "perverse shrine" in his trailer - 1,000 pairs of used girl's underwear - and documented his crimes in hundreds of disturbing, graphic images and writings. Fifty-eight-year-old William Charles Thomas was arraigned Tuesday on 51 charges, including five counts of child rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|14 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|11
|Tom Kline @ Sixers, first row next to visiting ...
|16 hr
|Tony G
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Tony G
|828
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|21 hr
|Linda Camac
|1
|2nd Boyfriend of Ex-Dominatrix Dies Strangely (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Dom Phart
|14
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC