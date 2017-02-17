Out-of-Service Commuter Trains Collide Outside Philadelphia
Two Market-Frankford Line el trains collided at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby on Feb. 21, 2017, knocking multiple cars partially off the track. An out-of-service SEPTA Market Frankford Line subway train crashed into the rear of another train at the 69th Street Terminal just outside Philadelphia Tuesday morning, injuring four people and knocking a few cars off the track during the busy rush hour.
