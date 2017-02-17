Oscar-nominated 'Joe's Violin' has a ...

Oscar-nominated 'Joe's Violin' has a Philadelphia benefactor

If there's any likelihood amid the Oscar race, it's that Joe's Violin - a modest, 24-minute film nominated for documentary short subject - will leave viewers in tears. The credit for the high-emotion film about a Holocaust survivor and an inner-city school girl goes to many, though one key player is Peter Kenney, the longtime Philadelphia ad-agency partner who is the film's executive producer.

