Oscar-nominated 'Joe's Violin' has a Philadelphia benefactor
If there's any likelihood amid the Oscar race, it's that Joe's Violin - a modest, 24-minute film nominated for documentary short subject - will leave viewers in tears. The credit for the high-emotion film about a Holocaust survivor and an inner-city school girl goes to many, though one key player is Peter Kenney, the longtime Philadelphia ad-agency partner who is the film's executive producer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|26 min
|red blood relative
|92
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|31 min
|Yodiddy
|271
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|3Putt
|839
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|Loser
|237
|Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi...
|Feb 17
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Feb 17
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Feb 16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC