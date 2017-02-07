Opera Philadelphia's 'Tancredi' lures...

Opera Philadelphia's 'Tancredi' lures a Met star - and keeps her for a drag cabaret bonus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The most identifiable composer in all of opera will show a rarely heard side of himself when Gioachino Rossini's 200-year-old Tancredi is resurrected by Opera Philadelphia Feb. 10-19 at the Academy of Music. Serious, introspective, modern, and ancient aren't words anyone would apply to the composer best known for The Barber of Seville , but they would to Tancredi .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 5 hr Philadelphia is t... 2
News Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15) 5 hr Philadelphia is t... 11
Tom Kline @ Sixers, first row next to visiting ... 7 hr Tony G 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 7 hr Tony G 828
News Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ... 12 hr Linda Camac 1
News 2nd Boyfriend of Ex-Dominatrix Dies Strangely (Sep '11) Mon Dom Phart 14
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... Mon silly rabbit 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Philadelphia County was issued at February 07 at 9:28PM EST

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC