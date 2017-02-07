Opera Philadelphia's 'Tancredi' lures a Met star - and keeps her for a drag cabaret bonus

The most identifiable composer in all of opera will show a rarely heard side of himself when Gioachino Rossini's 200-year-old Tancredi is resurrected by Opera Philadelphia Feb. 10-19 at the Academy of Music. Serious, introspective, modern, and ancient aren't words anyone would apply to the composer best known for The Barber of Seville , but they would to Tancredi .

