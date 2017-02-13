On Philadelphia's 1963 Charles Santor...

On Philadelphia's 1963 Charles Santore Library

A concrete-framed building topped by a metal roof of "jaunty accordion folds," the Charles Santore Library in South Philadelphia "offers a much gentler strain of modernism" than its local contemporaries, notes architecture Inga Saffron in an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer . "Its metal roof rises and dips along Seventh Street, giving its plain facade the kind of undulating rhythm associated with baroque architecture," she notes about the building from architect of record Eshbach, Pullinger, Stevens & Bruder.

