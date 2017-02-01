Offiicials announce near-record drug ...

Offiicials announce near-record drug bust

A Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Drug Enforcement Agency joint narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of three drug dealers and the confiscation of $3.3 million in heroin, a drug bust officials believe is one of biggest in the city's history. The operation on Jan. 24 led to the arrest of Gheral Alavarez-Mercedes, 30, Zamary L. Roldan, 26, and Johel Pascal-Mateo, 26, in Castor Garden in Northeast Philadelphia.

