Offiicials announce near-record drug bust
A Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Drug Enforcement Agency joint narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of three drug dealers and the confiscation of $3.3 million in heroin, a drug bust officials believe is one of biggest in the city's history. The operation on Jan. 24 led to the arrest of Gheral Alavarez-Mercedes, 30, Zamary L. Roldan, 26, and Johel Pascal-Mateo, 26, in Castor Garden in Northeast Philadelphia.
